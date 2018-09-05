In the recent primary, the Secretary of State reports a voter turnout of 32 percent. Numbers are thrown around a lot, and I believe become lost to the average reader/viewer. Thirty-two percent means that 7 out of 10 registered voters stayed home! Pathetic for sure, but that number tells only part of the story.
Based on the registered vote numbers and our state population over the age of 18, turnout actually equates to 19 percent of eligible voters turning out for the primary. Yes, approximately 35 percent (3-plus out of 10 adults over age 18) of our voting age populace are not even registered! Arizona claims to be a super patriotic state, but the numbers say otherwise.
We should all consider Franklin D. Roosevelt's sage advice: "Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves — and the only way they could do that is by not voting at all."
Rick Castellini
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.