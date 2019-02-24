Re: the Feb. 22 article "Legislative bill would prevent 'non meat' being labeled as beef."
A big “Danke” to Rep. David Cook for his bill that insists on truth in meat labeling. My ancestors are Swiss, through immigration on both mother's and father's sides. I think right away about those many Swiss generations, investing and marketing their cheese. Rep. Cook, please extend your bill to sanction Arizona companies making fake “Swiss Cheese”! “Swiss Steak” is next on my list.
Nickolas Waser
Foothills
