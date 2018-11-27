Re: the Nov. 25 letter to the editor "Appoint Flake when Kyl steps aside."
A fellow reader from the East Side suggests that Governor Ducey appoint Sen. Flake to the seat that will soon be vacant when Sen. Kyl departs. He is certainly correct that appointing Ms. McSally would be a slap in the face of Arizona voters. Given Ms. McSally’s performance as our congresswoman, it would also be a thumb in the eye of representative democracy.
However appointing Sen. Flake would incur the wrath of the president and his minions for whom Sen. Flake has been a thorn in their side, albeit a safe vote. Whose wrath would be more important to our newly elected second-term governor? He will likely not face Arizona voters again, but he remains beholden to the president and those Republicans who enable his behavior. Unfortunately my money is not riding on Sen. Flake or the interests of us Arizona voters. Could I be wrong?
Paul Waugaman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.