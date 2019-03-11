I seldom agree with Senator Martha McSally’s policy positions, but I do honor and respect her military service to our country and now as an elected official. The recent letter to the editor from a writer who questioned Senator McSally’s motive for revealing a sexual assault committed upon her by a senior officer could not have been more distasteful. Indeed, it is a prime example of why sexual assaults are so under-reported. I applaud the Senator’s bravery in coming forward, and I am confident that Mark Kelly, a fellow officer and her likely opponent (should they both survive primaries) would do likewise.

Bruce Skolnik

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

