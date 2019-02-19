I think removing Non Sequitur from the daily comics was a mistake by the editorial powers of the Arizona Daily Star. Wiley Miller was and is a beacon of sanity in these Trumpian times. His strip is delightful and a wonderful (occasional) counterpart to the idiots in D.C. (Trump, Pence, McConnell, and the rest of the toadies) ... and he has much left to say, especially in these falsely manufactured emergency declaration days.
Dennis McKiernan
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.