Yesterday's paper stated that "the new Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature hope to use part of the 1.1 billion state budget surplus to boost pay for ...state troopers". And yet Gov. Ducey plans to charge drivers an additional $18 for vehicle registration to help pay for the state troopers. Would someone like to explain these divergent plans? I certainly resent being told to pay additional taxes for the State Troopers when there is a budget surplus to do just that. If Gov. Ducey rolled back some of the tax breaks he has awarded to his business friends, we would have ample funds for our state employees.
Susan Hetherington
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.