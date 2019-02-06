I saw the front page photo of the razor wire on the border barrier in Nogales. It was the saddest photo I have ever seen in Arizona. I lived in Nogales from 1993 to 1995. I have gone to Ambos Nogales all my life. My opinion about Nogales is that the border is a line on a map, and does not reflect the fact that the families of Nogales have lived on both sides of the line for generations. There is no separation of the people of Nogales except for that line.
The picture "demonizes" people that I lived with and cared about on both sides of the line. The picture is not one that I see as something that MY country would do to a neighbor. It is a picture of unwarranted fear and a fascist regime. Count me as one of the white Americans that find our immigration policy deplorable and embarrassing. Maybe we could spend money to process asylum seekers faster at the border and not spend more money on razor wire.
Richard Bechtold
West side
