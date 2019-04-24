As a resident of this fine state I ask Arizona to please ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Only one more State is needed
for this to happen. Arizona is one of 13 states that has not ratified. Our state is known for its Independents, spirit, and sense of pride.
How can we not join the other fair minded, forward thinking states.
How will we look our daughters in the eye and say they are valuable human beings yet deny them the protection of our Constitution.
Only one more state is needed. Make it Arizona so that we can move forward with equal rights.
Pamela Fauxbel
Green Valley
