Re: the Aug. 24 article "Blue wave coming to red-state Arizona?"
The article causes me to make a plea to all those who have moved to Arizona from a state totally run by Democrats (like California) because you were tired of the high taxes, ridiculous price of homes, entitlement programs, rules and regulations, more and more sanctuary cities, homeless taking over and ruining a city (a la San Francisco), and seemingly where undocumented border crossers are given more “rights” and concern than American citizens. Although there are good intentioned Democrats running for office, I ask you, remember why you chose Arizona and if you don’t want to create what you left then, please, do not vote for this state to turn blue.
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.