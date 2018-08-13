Ann Kirkpatrick and Matt Heinz, in their attacks on each other, have decreased the prospects of the winner of the primary in the general election by giving the Republican primary winner ammunition for his or her own campaign. Luckily the Democrats in CD2 have another very qualified contender who has avoided these negative attacks. Rather than throwing up their hands in disgust, Democratic voters in CD2 should cast their votes for Mary Matiella who worked her way up from humble beginnings to Assistant Secretary of the Army.
Dorothy Montgomery
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.