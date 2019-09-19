I want to thank Senator Martha McSally for her strong advocacy for Southern Arizona businesses. Since representing Tucson in the House of Representatives and now in the U.S. Senate, she has promoted economic growth in our city and across the state.
She has worked to ensure that Tucson and Arizona prosper and that federal regulations are reduced or removed. From voting for crucial tax cuts that helped our businesses invest in their growth, to pushing the federal government to remove regulations that inhibit the availability of affordable housing, she has been at the core.
Senator McSally has supported passing the USMCA, which will allow Arizona businesses to grow their exports to Mexico and Canada. Arizona businesses do billions of dollars in trade every year with Canada and Mexico and this agreement is vital to increasing access to these markets.
We appreciate her commitment to Southern Arizona. The members of the Tucson Metro Chamber and I look forward to continuing to work with her to help Tucson and Arizona thrive.
Amber Smith
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.