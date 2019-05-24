As our state wrestles with the ongoing struggles related to border enforcement, recently it was refreshing to see a bit of non-partisan agreement at the Pima County Board of Supervisors. After weeks of posturing, the Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of accepting $1.8 million dollars in federal funds in Operation Stonegarden grants for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Supervisor Sharon Bronson (D) joined Steve Christy (R) and Ally Miller (R) in the vote. The county has a record of accepting the grants over a dozen years amounting to almost $16 million. The Tucson Police Department has also uses Stonegarden grants for overtime, equipment and other important supplemental funding.
Both sides of the aisle in all levels of government have become increasingly more divided, entrenched in ideology that precludes honest discussion about issues.
To continue moving our community forward we need something different. On municipal issues of governance and leadership our elected officials should demonstrate non-partisan cooperation more often.
Ed Ackerley
East side
