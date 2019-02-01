Walls and iron curtains are more than cement and steel. A Soviet police state mentality preceded their actual edifices and barb wire. Erich Honecker's East German wall was the product of a mind set that employed one quarter of the population working for or collaborating with the secret police. The failed McNamara line in Vietnam was completed with miles of minefields, high-tech sensors, and coordinates for air strikes.
The term iron curtain has been around for centuries and typically includes many other "barriers" before actual physical construction. Identity checks, snooping, withdrawal from international diplomatic accords, trade wars, scapegoating, militarization, blockade, "special camps," propaganda, suppression of laws, international pariah status, all act in concert with walls. In the end there is blow back from this mind set and often wars.
John Corbett
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.