During my early years in Tucson, the modern eastside Wilmont Library was built and soon after, following much agitation by Chicano activists, the west side El Río Center with its tiny library.
Many years later, thanks to the Pima County Library app, I can order books online and pickup at El Río.
Checkout (literally) “La Calle, Spatial Conflicts and Urban Renewal in a Southwestern City” (Tucson), “A History of America in 100 Maps,” to comprehend how quickly we went from 13 colonies to our current land base and “El Norte, the Epic and Forgotten Story of Hispanic North America”, for a broader understanding of our Tucson Borderlands in the context of US and international history.
Carolyn Leigh
West side
