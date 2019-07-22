Many of Trump’s cabinet and senior advisors never sat before our congressional representatives in Congress.. They never have had to answer questions about policies, beliefs, conflicts, and other areas that influence their ability to carry out their responsibilities. These “acting” members of Trumps cabinet have not answered to we, the people, and are, instead, answerable only to Trump: they answer only to him. Regarding McSally: when she faced Arizona citizens, she lost her election. We, the people, found her lacking the skills, values, and history necessary to be a US senator. And yet, she was appointed to her current position by Ducey and, especially, Trump, beholden to them rather than to Arizona voters. Remember, she lost her election and the opportunity to represent us. She is not, therefore a senator from Arizona. Let’s label her Acting Senator McSally, accurately describing where her loyalties truly lie.
Phil Barber
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.