Re: the Oct. 12 article "Prop. 409 helps secure a fair wage for Tucson's mayor, City Council."
The Proposition is generally rational, but incomplete; simply increasing salaries will not assure that taxpayers receive the stated benefits. Most incumbents believe that status quo performance is fine, although taxes, fees and utility rates increase chronically, many basic metrics such as Average Personal Disposable Income are static, or declining. We do need greater diversity, competency, and use of taxpayer funds to create incremental and quantifiable taxpayer value, not more taxes, fees, and rates.
Defining quantifiable performance metrics and completion schedules, monthly publication of actual performance to goals, corrective actions as necessary, and requiring achievement of the goals to receive the additional compensation would be “Win-Win” and create a sustainable, dynamic and flexible management culture.
The published goals and measurement would also reduce political constraints, promote collaboration, harness Community knowledge and guidance, accelerate results and improve accountability and transparency regarding City Management’s true priorities; how taxpayer $ are being used.
Terry Finefrock
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.