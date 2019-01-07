Re: the Jan. 4 article "AZ chamber leader wants to make education easier for 'dreamers.'"
Arizona Chamber President Glenn Hamer is correct when he says that we must make higher education affordable for 'dreamers,' including DACA students. While most of the discussion about immigration lately has centered on caravans and a wall, the fact is that over 50,000 people under the age of 25 already live in Arizona who have no access to financial aid for college.
A recent Arizona Supreme Court decision upheld a ruling that prohibits public universities and colleges from offering in-state tuition to these students, even if they have lived here for years and graduated from an Arizona high school. How can we turn these young people into productive members of their communities and provide a much needed highly skilled workforce for the business and industry our state seeks to improve the economy for all?
We must find a compromise to find a way for them to cover the cost of their education without forcing them to pay an out of state tuition that is well beyond their means.
Mark Hanna
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.