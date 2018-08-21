A Non-Disclosure Agreement between elected officials and Amazon? Jeff Bezos prides himself of his business model that intentionally exploits workers. According to Senator Bernie Sanders; Mr. Bezos does not R-E-S-P-E-C-T (not original) his warehouse employees because he does not believe in:
A living wage
Health care benefits
Paid sick leave
Paid vacation
Union organizing for all of the above
Moreover according to Senator Sanders we taxpayers are subsidizing Jeff Bezos’s immense wealth because too many employees of Amazon are on food stamps and public housing, a form of corporate welfare. Many will argue that Amazon’s business models those of most employers of the working poor. If there is nothing to hide why the Non-Disclosure Agreement. Local elected officials must decide if they are Progressive Democrats, Justice Democrats, or Corporate Democrats as Dr. Martin Luther King, Vine Deloria Jr , Thurgood Marshall, Cesar Chavez, and Pete Seeger turn in their graves. Corporations are not the people elected officials were elected to represent.
Maria Borbon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.