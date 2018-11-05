I am a life-long conservative. I believe in small government, a strong military, and states’ rights. The 2016 midterms will mark the first time in my life I have voted Democrat. As a McCain Republican, I am not a fan of President Trump. I have waited anxiously since John McCain's passing for someone to emerge within the party to fill his shoes; someone willing to stand up and serve as a check on the executive branch.
Instead, I have watched as the party I love has devolved into a personality cult dominated by a man who shares none of our ideological principles, and stands in opposition to the very idea of democracy itself. Some Congressional Republicans have feigned opposition to the President through only empty rhetoric. Others have actively provided cover for him. All have abdicated their constitutional responsibility.
Our system needs checks and balances. I am a conservative who will be voting Democrat on Tuesday. And I am not alone.
John Davis
Southeast side
