I recently had a very positive interaction with Andrés Cano, Democratic candidate for District 3 State Representative. I am not affiliated with his campaign in any way.

I spent many hours of a Sunday on azcleanelections.gov going through the candidate statements to try my best to make sound decisions before I put that ballot back in the mail.

I was pretty tired long before getting all the way down to the section for State Representative, but was determined to stick it through. While reading Andrés’ statement, I was surprised to see that he put his personal cell number in there. So I thought, what the heck, I’ll give him a call. Before making your decision, you should too. 520-301-6162.

He told me to save the number as it wouldn’t change if he were to gain the office. I like that level of accessibility.

Jonathan Quindry

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

