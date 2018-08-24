I recently had a very positive interaction with Andrés Cano, Democratic candidate for District 3 State Representative. I am not affiliated with his campaign in any way.
I spent many hours of a Sunday on azcleanelections.gov going through the candidate statements to try my best to make sound decisions before I put that ballot back in the mail.
I was pretty tired long before getting all the way down to the section for State Representative, but was determined to stick it through. While reading Andrés’ statement, I was surprised to see that he put his personal cell number in there. So I thought, what the heck, I’ll give him a call. Before making your decision, you should too. 520-301-6162.
He told me to save the number as it wouldn’t change if he were to gain the office. I like that level of accessibility.
Jonathan Quindry
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.