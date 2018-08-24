After hearing from the candidates for CD2, I chose to support Ann Kirkpatrick. The stand-out points for me include her continued support for the Affordable Care Act, her endorsement by Gabby Giffords and Ron Barber for her firm stance on gun control, her endorsement by Planned Parenthood and Emily's List for her position on women's rights, and her previous experience in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Southern Arizonans living in CD-2 should be practical about their choice. Having someone who says that they will advocate on behalf of those who have been adversely affected by the Great Recession, asylum seekers, and those in need of improved healthcare and education is great. Having someone who has demonstrated the ability to take action on behalf of all of us is better. Please vote for Ann Kirkpatrick in this primary and let us take back the House.
Lee Ezzes
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.