I was outraged to receive a piece of campaign literature which looked like President Obama endorsed Regina Romero. On one side of the card was quote about the importance of voting and a picture of Candidate Obama. Regina Romero was no mentioned by Obama nor was the Tucson mayor's race. On the other side was a pitch to vote for Romero.
Reading the card made it seem like President Obama endorsed Romero. He did not. This misleading ad was paid for by Chispa Az Pac.
If Ms. Romero is ethical she would not allow this to be mailed to voters.
Voters, you must read carefully every piece of campaign literature you receive especially who funds it in order not to be misled.
Barbara Sattler
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.