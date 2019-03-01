I grew up in a rural area in western New York state. We lived in a small town and almost never locked our doors. There wasn’t a wall anywhere in that town and none anywhere I went — just fences for farm animals. There was no crime. When I went to college I moved to a city and started seeing walls. Then I started to experience crime. I moved to a larger city with more walls, even in the suburbs between the houses. We experienced more crime. From my perspective it seems that walls cause crime.
Matthew Boyd
Green Valley
