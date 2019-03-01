In the past decade, the Arizona Child Fatality Review Program has identified at least 65 Arizona children who have died from vaccine preventable diseases. In contrast, there have been no deaths attributable to vaccines. Vaccines are safe but deaths from vaccine preventable infections are increasing as the number of children who are not vaccinated increases.
The Arizona House Health Committee has passed a trio of anti-vaccine bills (HB2470, 2471, 2472). These bills would increase non-medical vaccine exemptions (HB2470); require physicians to offer families as an alternative to vaccination an expensive and painful antibody titer test that cannot be used to determine immunity in children (HB2472); and require us to provide an additional 30 pages of manufacturing data on vaccines (HB2471).
Arizona is already at high risk for community-wide outbreaks because our vaccination rates are critically low. If enacted, this trio of bills will result further decrease vaccination rates in our state.
Mary Ellen Rimsza MD FAAP
West side
