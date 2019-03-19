Instead of trying to make it easier to skip on vaccinations, the Legislature should make exceptions harder. True allergies to vaccines are rare and pretty much all religions allow vaccination. There should be two exemptions allowed: a true allergy or a statement that they believe anecdotal stories from celebrities and social media over science.
If it can be proved that an unvaccinated child causes illness in others them that family should be liable for damages. After 30-plus years as a nurse, mostly in ICU, I can't believe the number of people who don't understand science.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
