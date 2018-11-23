It appears that Senator Jon Kyl will be resigning at the start of the next congress. There have been many discussions on Martha McSally being named to replace him. As we have just concluded a nasty Senate election, putting McSally in to replace Jon Kyl is a slap in the face for all Arizonans. Perhaps a better option is to offer the position to Jeff Flake for the next two years. Senator Flake seems to be more moderate, as we have witnessed him on the Supreme Court decision. He has the senate experience to serve Arizona well until the next election.

Don Stevenson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

