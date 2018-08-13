Re: the Aug. 10 guest column "Law enforcement heroism often goes unnoticed, unacknowledged."
Deputy County Attorney Jonathan Moser is right on point. As a retired police captain with 34 years of service to Tucson I have witnessed many acts of bravery and kindness on the part of our local law enforcement officers. I have seen them take personal risks, knowing they have a family at home who are just as important to them as your family is to you. They work in the most difficult areas as related to crime and disorder and work around the clock to help protect and serve our communities.
Having investigated police misconduct, a few officers do not merit wearing the badge, but most are professional and diligent in serving us. We must appreciate what that means. We need the free press to point out the failings of police but also to report on the good service as well. The Star and other local media does this better than the national media. Democracy is a work in progress, no easy task, we can all do better.
Richard Harper
East side
