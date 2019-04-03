I’m truly amazed that our representatives are again attempting to set the clock back on principles behind the hard-earned rights granted under the “Equal Pay Act” and “Title VII of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA). Yes, I recognize that these acts apply to discrimination because of gender, for companies employing more than 20 people, or people over the age of 40. HOWEVER, discrimination based on arbitrary age limits is morally wrong. Representative Grantham’s specious argument that “the minimum wage means that many employers can no longer hire young people for basic jobs” is at best hogwash. How about adding age to the ERA’s “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex and age”
Edmond Schaefer
Marana
