Arizona’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich proves that the late great Yogi Berra was right all along when he said “It’s deja vu all over again”. Only this time Arizona will try once again to prove that voter fraud is occurring in Arizona. Brnovich will spend $530,000 to try and prove once and for all that voter fraud is occurring. In 2015 then Senator (R. Dan Shooter) said he heard about groups that collect large numbers of ballots, put them in a microwave with a bowl of water and steam them open. At the time he admitted that these occurrences are unverified. “But it’s happening and he wants to stop it”. At the time Shooter acknowledged that candidates would have as much interest in steaming open ballots as any other group. And Steven Richer a Republican lawyer published a report in January alleging a variety of impropriety but noting it was unsubstantiated. Perhaps election fraud is occurring but in favor of Republicans.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.