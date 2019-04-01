Wildlife killing contest participants may want to look in the mirror to see if they can detect the semblance of the monster most everyone else sees. This may require purging from the recesses of their mind the ego-inflating award of a belt buckle for their largest coyote kill, the calling device awarded for most coyotes slaughtered, or the cash award for racking up the highest total in a contest that assigned points based on species killed.
Arizona's ratio of hunters to nonhunters is very small. Killing contest participants—a subset of hunters—barely register, but they are barbaric in their frenzied desire to eradicate massive numbers of coyotes, foxes, bobcats and other species. Sometimes they’re skinned, often their corpses are dumped in the dirt, perhaps a few pelts are sold at auction and someone earns a buckle to hold up their pants.
The public is disgusted with these iniquitous contests; even ethical hunters disapprove. Arizona Game and Fish Commission must act responsibly and end wildlife killing contests.
Donald Scott
Midtown
