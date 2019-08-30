Public schools were created to serve and maintain our society. Yet, year after year, our Arizona legislature continues to fail our students, our economy, and our state.
In 1990, Arizona ranked 34th out of 50 states in per pupil funding for public education; in 2009 Arizona ranked 26th; Arizona now ranks 48th. Year after year, we pay our state and federal taxes to support public education; year after year, those funds are systematically diverted elsewhere. Since education supports all other occupations, this misuse of public funds harms a majority of our students, our work force, and our ability to attract new business.
Of all the children in Arizona, 85% attend public schools. Every one of those students, every one of their underpaid teachers in overcrowded classrooms, every one of those schools struggling to provide adequate textbooks and safe facilities is being shortchanged. Consequently, all of us are being shortchanged.
We must demand that our legislators restore funding for our public schools. Arizona’s future depends on it.
Jacolyn Marshall
Oro Valley
