As a fairly new resident in Tucson, may I say how much I enjoy the Star's editorial and opinion pages? I have learned so much already about the issues that matter to residents here! Thank you for enlightening me about issues with the border, education, senior tax breaks, etc. What I'm really wondering about now is if Bill Walton could give me some more information about that sunflower grower. Don't leave me hanging!! By the way, I love it when he is the commentator. Could it be because I am a Duck fan?

Janet Bitter

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

