I am alarmed by Republican sponsored bills aimed at making it harder for eligible citizens to vote. HB2616 would make it a crime to be paid to help people register. SB1188 would throw people off the permanent early voting list if that person failed to vote in the past two elections. SB1046 would block early ballot drop-offs at polls.
Behind these efforts is a fear of poor voters, people who may have no car or work two jobs or are caring for family members and have less ability to get ballots back in a timely way. Why are Republicans afraid of these voters? Republicans protect the interests of the wealthy by making it harder for the poor to vote. If the Republicans were truly an inclusive party, which sponsored ideas addressing issues like conservation, education, infrastructure, they wouldn’t have to be afraid of anyone.
Margaret Nichols
Oro Valley
