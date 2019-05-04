Distractions while driving have increased due to electronic devices. This issue needs more attention, it is a threat to public safety. Research shows that no cell phone usage while driving reduces the chances of accidents on the road. Waiting for the year 2021 would be an accident of our own, the ban should be enforced now! Arizona is at risk waiting on the law to be enforced. One lost life can lead to more when driving distracted. Improving safety rules is a need and must happen! Deaths upon deaths are a wake up call for irresponsible drivers who use technology in a negative way, in this case, texting and driving. It's a danger to all of us now and for the generation ahead of us. With a generation connected to technology in every way possible, it can be dangerous driving under the influence of technology. Enforcing the ban now will save lives now, tomorrow, and later, push for the ban!
Adrian Gastelum
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.