Gov. Doug Ducey has the rare opportunity to honor the life and memory of a great Arizonan while recognizing the will of the people of his state when he names a successor to the late John McCain as United States senator from Arizona The people of the state have spoken forcefully in the recent midterm election. Arizona should have a senator who represents both the political traditions of our state and the will of its people. Gov. Ducey, I urge you to name Meghan McCain to succeed her late beloved father as our United States senator.
N. Falzone
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.