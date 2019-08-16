I agree with the Aug 2 letter to the editor, "A campaign chair represents a campaign's values." As Co-Chair of Regina Romero's campaign for Mayor of Tucson, I wholeheartedly share Councilmember Romero's values, as her campaign does mine.
As a public servant long before her tenure serving residents of the City as the Ward 1 representative, Regina is the best qualified candidate for Mayor of Tucson. She has worked hard to protect our precious water resources and open space; she has worked for families, neighborhoods, and small businesses that make up the fabric of our incredible community.
Moreover, as a woman and a person of color, Regina Romero represents the best in current and future generations of Tucsonans, young women and men who can see themselves in leadership positions, who can aspire to hold publicly elected positions, who can feel confident of running for office and trusted by their community. I am incredibly proud to be a part of the campaign to elect Regina Romero as Tucson Mayor.
Carolyn Campbell
Midtown
