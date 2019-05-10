I don’t understand why we require driver licenses, car registrations, and car insurance, when we don’t want police to check vehicle license numbers of vehicles the police suspect may not be insured? It's ok to require these things for drivers, but not ok to enforce them? It's ok to have drivers pay higher insurance, purchase car registrations, and have drivers take driver test when police look the other direction for non citizens who can’t or don’t comply? Not only is this financially irresponsible and dangerous, but something that really should be changed. Maybe a provision the auto would have to be involved in an accident or violation would make it better? Or maybe having everyone take the driver test, pay the insurance and buy the registration, citizen or not, would do it. And then enforce the law!
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.