Ideally, the United States should have an informed and engaged electorate. But in the
2016 Presidential Election only 61% of eligible voters voted, 87% of registered voters. Why isn’t every
citizen at least 18 years of age registered to vote? Voter suppression is a big factor: requiring a street address for Native Americans who live on reservations or requiring specific forms of identification not readily available to the poor, elderly or minority population. Seventeen states have now adopted Automatic Voter Registration whereby citizens at age 18 or those who have interaction with a public agency such as the motor-vehicle department are automatically registered to vote unless they choose to “opt out”. These laws have proven successful in making sure that every eligible American has the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.
Our legislature will be in session again in January, let us as citizens of Arizona put pressure on our representatives to adopt Automatic Voter Registration is inexpensive, easy for the voter and will increase voter participation.
leadawn anderton
South side
