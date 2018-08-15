In the state of Arizona, Democrats have tried the run to the center for the governor's race several times in hopes that they’ll pick up the much needed independents and moderate Republicans, but has it worked? Well, Terry Goddard lost to Jan Brewer by 12 percentage points and Fred Duval had pretty much the same tactic with the same result against Doug Ducey. So why do we keep running Republican lite when the nation is becoming more and more progressive?
Arizona is a third Latino and a good portion of them choose to stay home on election night. How do we change this? I believe that we need to be unapologetically progressive, we need to run for office based on our beliefs and state our values and state them clearly and give our voters a reason to run towards something and not away from us. This means we need to stop embracing this republican lite tactic that democrats time and time again have tried to embrace, but hasn’t worked.
Matthew Barngrover
Midtown
