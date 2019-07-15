On any given day you can read the AZ Star's Letter's to the Editor (LTE) section, at least their online version, and it will be overwhelmingly filled with Trump hate from Democrats. What is the point of having a LTE section if it has turned into a forum for hating another human being? It tells you who Democrats are these days and it is telling of just who reads the Star, mostly Democrats as Republicans got tired of their liberal bias years ago. Perhaps the Star likes the "hate Trump" forum to keep Democrats ginned up and energized to vote. The Star requires conservative writers like me to provide web links to news stories or publications, etc. to prove what I write. How many of you Democrats have been told to do that in your hate Trump LTEs? In this LTE, my proof of content is reading the paper's LTE section everyday, in particular its online version. You will find the "hate Trump" forum there! Submitted on 7/10/2019.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.