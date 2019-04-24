Over the last couple weeks, the AZ Star has written several sympathetic stories about asylum seekers and illegal immigrants. Most were written by columnist Tim Steller and reporter Curt Prendergast. Steller did a sympathetic story about Central Americans housed at the local Benedictine Monastery. They told Steller of fleeing from poverty, not violence. Prendergast did a sympathetic story on a 83 year old Mexican national who had been indicted on numerous federal charges including Social Security fraud. He did sympathetic stories about the AZ DPS stop of a vehicle occupied by three illegal immigrants, in which the Border Patrol was contacted. Another story was done about the U of A students who harassed Border Patrol Agents doing a job fair on campus. The focus shifted to DACA students who were offended by their presence. Steller did a column titled "The Border Patrol could use more U of A students." The Star’s Ernesto "Neto" Portillo came out in favor of making Tucson a sanctuary city, protecting illegal immigrants, etc.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.