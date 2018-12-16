Re: the Dec. 16 column "Ballot initiatives still produce tyranny of majority."
Diego Rivera's column overstates the problem with initiatives and ignores the reason why they happen. Voters generate ballot initiatives mainly due to the arrogance of elected officials who work on behalf of special interests instead of the public good. The allowance of ballot initiatives is a check against unfettered lobbying and money impacting decision making in Phoenix.
Ballot initiatives are justifiably not easy to implement but they give the public the right to say "enough is enough" when the actions of elected officials are directed against the good and will of the people. The recent minimum-wage initiative was essentially the public countering the corporate money and political influence of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.
If Rivera is so concerned about tyranny, he needs to visit Wisconsin, where 55 percent of the voters receive 35 percent of the representation due to political gerrymandering.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.