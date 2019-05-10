In 2015, a group called Predator Masters, which gets its entertainment by killing native carnivores like coyotes, bobcats, and foxes for cash and prizes, brought their cruelty to Tucson. The Tucson City Council and the Pima County Board of Supervisors swiftly issued resolutions condemning these wildlife killing contests. Flagstaff, Dewey-Humboldt, and Coconino and Yavapai Counties have recently done the same.
While those resolutions were important symbolic gestures, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission has recently undertaken a rulemaking process to ban gruesome wildlife killing contests from our state once and for all.
We should value Arizona’s wild animals for their important role in the ecosystem. Indiscriminately slaughtering them for “fun” is unethical and serves no wildlife management purpose.
Nancy Young Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.