Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
State Rep. Mark Finchem’s bill to ban public and charter school teachers from spreading “controversial” political, racial, and religious messages in their classrooms (Star, Dec 31), religious and private schools exempted, is proof that he understands neither the purpose nor the value of Education. His bill also mandates annual “ethics” training, the definition of which is probably based upon his own political orientation.
From early childhood, our lives are faced with controversy: the foods we eat, the people we like, clothing, hair styles, tobacco and alcohol use, voting. In order to make an informed decision, we must be aware of and understand the issues. The purpose of Education is not only to teach the 3-R’s and historical/geographical facts, but also to teach us to think, to challenge our brain, to problem solve. Finchem’s bill is controversial in itself, but in my opinion, it is frighteningly reminiscent of totalitarian, dictatorial governments’ limitation of public discourse and information. An informed citizenry is crucial to a free Democracy.
Robert Swaim
East side
