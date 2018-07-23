Re: the July 20 letter to the editor "Discrimination is not very Christian."
Defending one minority group (gays and lesbians), the letter writer is unjust to another (Christian business owners) by misstating their argument — itself the result of their understanding of what constitutes the exercise of religion. Artwork is protected free speech — the courts have long recognized that it is. Whether designing a particular wedding invitation is artwork is a question of fact that, without knowing what the clients sought, neither I nor the author could judge. Using a constitutional protection is not discrimination.
As a repentant lawyer turned Christian minister, I thus think the First Amendment might offer "speech," not "religion" protection for the wedding invitation designers; designing a wedding invitation is not an "exercise of religion." Creating an invitation or designing flowers for an event, even if the event is "religious," is not exercising one's religious belief; similarly, a wedding reception, is simply a party, not a religious event, so baking a cake for a party is not an exercise of one's religion.
John Johnson
Foothills
