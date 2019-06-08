Re: the May 25 letter "Let's work to meet everyone's needs." The reasons most Tucsonans struggle is primarily the fault of local government. Most local businesses that come here are based on the need for low skilled workers willing to work for low pay. Tucson has a large pool of low skilled workers partially due to our proximity to the border. Mining and industrial businesses use low, medium, and highly skilled labor. They typically have training programs that offer employees opportunities to improve their skill set and value resulting in better pay. The local government and a large portion of the local community reject or impose obstacles which discourage mining and industrial businesses. There are few local jobs for our kids after they graduate from college. These are the primary reasons our local economy is where it is. “Oppressive capitalism” is NOT the problem. Ineffective and wrong minded local government and “Old Pueblo” mentality is the problem.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
