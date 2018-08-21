Re: the Aug. 19 column "Reporting Trump's own words isn't 'negative.'"
Goldfish don't know that they are in a bowl of water, and Sarah Gassen is similarly oblivious regarding media bias. Her column is self-contradictory, referring to "President Trump’s description of journalists as the 'enemy of the people.'” This is simply untrue; his actual tweet referred BY NAME to a few specific members of Big Media, not to journalists. Look it up!
For another example of bias, look at the story on Page A11 about the illegal immigrant detained by ICE while driving his pregnant wife to the hospital. Not a word about the fact that there was a homicide warrant out for him. Neatly bury that fact, dear journalist, and you can twist the incident to promote your political cause.
Instead of preening about joining the swarm of sanctimonious editorials, the Star should engage in what the Catholics call an "examination of conscience." It's much needed.
Jerrod Mason
Southeast side
