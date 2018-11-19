I find it rather interesting that not a word has been said about big money that liberals such as Tim Steller and David Fitzsimmons so vociferously complained about during the 2016 election. Why would that be? Oh. that's right, during the 2018 election cycle, the Democrats outspent Republicans by 50% in the house, and by 36% in the senate, AND, most of the money in these races came from OUT of state.
Kyrsten Sinema is a perfect example, 73% of money spent by her or on her behalf was from out of state. Now, I don't have a problem with that, but if Mr. Steller and Mr. Fitzsimmons are so principled about big money, especially out of state big money, why are they so quiet? Oh, that's right, big money is fine as long as it is for the Democrats. How convenient, they show their true colors with their silence.
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
