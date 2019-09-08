The Bureau of Land Management's recent action to allow “target” shooting in the vast majority of the Sonoran Desert National Monument, is another example, following BLM’s shameful new management plan for the San Pedro River, that it is the BLM which is the chief threat to public lands it was entrusted to protect.
First, to be clear, what the BLM is allowing is not organized and controlled target shooting to improve shooter skill and expertise. BLM instead is giving carte blanche to people to play with guns and shoot up public resources which its own studies demonstrate will be the result.
Imagine as an adult family member you are on a hike with your spouse and children, and you hear what sounds like semiautomatic gun fire. You are concerned and contact BLM law enforcement but they can’t tell you if it is paramilitary activities, a firefight with drug traffickers - or just some citizens playing with guns, responsibly or otherwise. Not a picture that would encourage relaxing family outings.
Roger McManus
Midtown
