Two agents were speaking to a student-run club for criminal justice students. There were students in the hallway outside the classroom chanting "murder patrol" as the agents walked out of the building and drove away. Why give and send hate? The law enforcement always gets a bad rap. As a high school student, I think the college students should not have had been harassing the agents without not knowing the truth or the perspective of a border patrol agent. I'm all for the free speech, but what they were doing was hateful and disrespectful. The two agents that were disrespected came to Sunnyside High School and talked to the law enforcement students. As a law enforcement, I found the border patrol presence beneficial and helpful.
Anissa Suarez
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.